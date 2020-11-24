Laura Amy Nearly Falls Out Of The Bottom Of Her Bikini Top While Posing On The Floor

Laura Amy served up a provocative look in her latest Instagram update on Tuesday, November 24, flashing major underboob in a minuscule bikini that struggled to contain her chest. The Aussie bombshell looked inches away from falling out of the bottom of her top, posing on the floor for a pair of steamy photos that captured her curvaceous assets from different angles.

The 28-year-old gave followers a close-up look at her sexy curves in the first pic, which was cropped at the upper-thigh keeping the focus on her hourglass frame. In the snap, Laura was lounging languidly on her side, leaning on one arm to prompt up her torso and spotlight her busty chest. Her legs were slightly parted and her plump lips were softly pursed in a sultry expression. The smokeshow further teased fans by tugging on the side strap of her bikini bottoms, all the while staring at the camera with a sultry gaze. The pic was snapped at a low angle that offered a great view of her buxom assets, giving her audience a peek up her bandeau top.

The scanty number consisted of a narrow strip of fabric that barely censored her bosom, causing her curves to spill out on all sides. The piece gathered in the middle and was fastened with a drawstring tied with a long, loopy bow draping over her abs. Thin spaghetti straps framed her décolletage, mirrored by the strappy design of the side-tie bottoms. These were extremely high-cut and dipped dangerously low in the front, showing off her trim tummy.

The sizzling brunette put her insane body on full display in the second snap, which was a mirror selfie that saw her sitting on her hip in front of the living room sofa. The photo gave fans an eyeful of her curvy pins and toned midsection, while also affording a better look at her abundant cleavage. Laura arched her back, tilting her head to the side as she held up the phone and peered into the screen. Her elbow was perfectly nestled within the sinuous curve of her flank, highlighting the swell of her hip. She bent her knees and delicately stretched out one of her shins, flaunting her voluptuous thighs.

The racy bikini sported an eye-catching floral print in various shades of blue and lilac. A few black butterflies adorned the two-piece here and there, drawing even more attention to Laura’s bodacious curves. The vibrant colors accentuated her deep, bronzed tan and complimented her raven tresses, which the model wore down in the shots. She accessorized with her customary gold bangle bracelet and painted her long nails with skin-toned polish, adding definition with dark-brown accents.

Laura captioned the post with a pair of water-themed emoji that seemed to illustrated the palette of her swimwear. She tagged Oh Polly as the maker of the bathing suit, for which the model is brand ambassador.

The photos showed a glimpse of the stylish interior, revealing that Laura already had her Christmas tree up. The room was decorated with linen furnishings. A small ceramic vase filled with vivid-yellow flowers was visible in the far background, adding a splash of color to the interior.

The double update stirred quite the reaction among Laura’s followers, reeling in more than 8,780 likes and a little shy of 300 messages in the first three hours.

“Babe,” commented fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse, who added a blue heart emoji that appeared to allude at the color of Laura’s swimsuit.

“Yassss love the blue,” chimed in a second Instagram user, leaving a trail of flames.

“Gamn girl you’re gorgeous,” wrote a third person.

“You are just too beautiful,” said another smitten fan.