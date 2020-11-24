‘DWTS’ Fans React To Tyra Banks’ Massive Baby Blue Finale Dress, Compare It To Cleaning Products

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host received mixed reviews on her baby blue couture.

Tyra Banks stunned fans with her finale night dress on Dancing with the Stars.

The ABC host entered the ballroom with her wildest costume yet as she said goodbye to the 29th season of the celebrity ballroom competition on Monday night.

Tyra kicked off the two-hour finale as she cat-walked her way onstage in baby blue couture. The overflowing dress featured layers and layers of tulle and cinched at the waist with a silver belt. She paired the look with gigantic triangle-shaped statement earrings.

The get-up was so massive it got its own dance. Tyra shared a clip to Instagram to show off the flowing frock as she sashayed in the studio parking lot ahead of the live finale.

In the comments section, many of the supermodel’s 6.7 million followers complimented the look, with some calling her a “goddess” and others comparing her to Disney’s Princess Tiana.

But away from the safety of her own social media page, Tyra’s outfit received less flattering feedback. After the Dancing With the Stars host posted to Twitter to tease her “couture baby blue dress,” commenters reacted with brutal remarks.

“Ridiculous blue dress. Looked like a giant blue bathtub [loofah],” one commenter wrote.

“Tyra Banks’ dress looks like I lint I pull out the dryer,” a second viewer added

Others posted pics of a Swiffer duster as they compared the dress to the disposable floor mop pads.

“Just buy 50 boxes of these and boom Tyra’s dress,” one person tweeted.

“It’s clear how I can get the house clean for Turkey Day. I wonder if Tyra Banks is available Wednesday night with that feather duster blue dress,” another joked.

Other clever commenters compared the flowing frock to Sesame Street character Cookie Monster – if he exploded.

Tyra gifted fans with two more costume changes on the DWTS finale. After her over-the-top entrance, she instantly appeared in a rainbow-colored, feather-embellished gown that gave off peacock vibes. She topped the look with a star-embellished halo.

Her final outfit mimicked a mirrorball trophy. The top and sleeves of the show-ending black and silver gown was covered in tiny mirror-like pieces.

There’s no doubt that Tyra brought her own stylish spin to Dancing With the Stars since taking over as host earlier this year. Ahead of her debut, the model promised to bring fashion to the forefront, and she definitely delivered.

Over the season, she wore yellow tulle, custom latex, glittery gold, and even Minnie Mouse ears.

She worked closely with her stylist Brendon Alexander.

“His mind is bananas,” she said, per Parade. “He actually wants to sometimes change three times a show and I have to slow him down.”

Tyra also admitted that she has “never” had so much fun with fashion on a television show.