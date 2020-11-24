Tahlia Skaines Lounges On The Beach While Wearing A Scanty Teal Bikini On Instagram

Tahlia Skaines flaunted her bikini body when she returned to her Instagram page on Monday, November 24, to share yet another revealing photo. In the latest share, the Australian hottie flaunted her bodacious curves in a teal two-piece swimsuit at the beach.

In the sultry photo, Tahlia was enjoying the warm sunshine in her skimpy set while lying on the fine, white sand. Notably, one side of her body touched the ground. The babe propped her upper body up by using her left arm as support.

It looked like a candid shot of the model as she wasn’t looking at the camera. She appeared to be gazing at a distance with her head turned sideways. Her locks were windswept, and her flawlessly bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight.

The turquoise blue water, a glimpse of an island, and a boat were seen behind her, as well as the bright blue sky filled with clouds. The background was so scenic, but viewers were more captivated by Tahlia.

The bombshell rocked a scanty bikini from a brand called Maverick Swimwear. The top featured fully-lined cups that barely contained her ample chest, leaving her cleavage on full display in the garment’s plunging neckline. Thin straps provided support and clung to her neck with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported matching bottoms. The waistband clung to her hips, and it sat below her belly button. The cut highlighted her flat stomach and abs. The piece also had high leg cuts that helped accentuate her lean thighs. The bright-colored bathing suit was a nice contrast to her sun-kissed complexion.

The influencer wore several accessories with her beach day look, including a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings, a bracelet, and rings. She tied her platinum blond hair into a high ponytail and had her nails painted with white polish.

In the caption, Tahlia revealed that she has an ongoing “Giveaway” in partnership with Maverick Swimwear. She wrote about the program and its mechanics.

The brand new post quickly became a hit with her avid fans. As of this writing, the snapshot received more than 2,400 likes and over 450 comments. While a lot of her fans joined the competition, several online supporters also dropped gushing messages in the comments section. Most of them gushed over her fit physique and beauty. Other followers chose to express their admiration for the model through emoji.

“What a stunner! I am not here for the price. I am here for you,” one of her fans commented.

“You are always daring, and I love it! Your photos are very inspiring,” wrote another follower.