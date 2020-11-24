Abby Dowse Gives Tantalizing Show Of Her Incredible Body In Lace Lingerie

Abby Dowse gave her 2.6 million Instagram followers something to drool over on Tuesday, November 24, when she shared a new red-hot photo of herself in lace lingerie. The sizzling blonde showed off her insane body nearly in full in the steamy upload, leaning her firm booty against the dining room table as she posed with one hand on the backrest of a chair and the other coquettishly raised over her head.

The sexy photo captured Abby from the front, displaying her hourglass figure and giving fans an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves. The Aussie model was standing with her legs parted, arching her back as she gazed down at the camera with sultry eyes and provocatively parted lips. The low angle offered a great view of her voluptuous, particularly emphasizing her buxom chest, which seemed on the verge of spilling over the lingerie’s daring neckline.

Abby opted for a two-piece set from Lounge Underwear that perfectly showed off her lean yet curvaceous physique. The stunner wore a super low-cut bra with underwire cups that gave definition to her ample bust. She rocked incredibly high-cut bottoms that bared her hips and thighs, sporting narrow sides that came up high on her waist and showcased her curvy legs. Her toned midriff was exposed between the top’s wide underband and the scooped, low-rise waistline, both of which were inscribed with the brand name in white font.

The lingerie was a dark coral shade that came very close to the color of her deep bronze. The set looked very flattering against Abby’s suntanned skin, accentuating her all-over glow. The set was decorated with an elegant floral print that added chic and sophistication to the hot look, further drawing the eye to her busty assets and trim lower body.

The 31-year-old showed her sense of style by accessorizing with understated gold jewelry. She adorned her décolletage with a dainty necklace sporting a cross pendant that was suspended just above her cleavage. A delicate bracelet dangled from her wrist. Her long hair spilled over her back, shoulders, and arms in tousled waves, framing her face and highlighting her gorgeous features.

The Australian smokeshow was snapped next to a massive, sunlit window, which was covered with a white drape that let in a warm, golden light. This lent a subtle, peach hue to the wall behind her, making her attire and flawless tan pop out. The rest of the décor also harmonized with her look, and included white chairs, a metallic-gold sugar bowl on the tabletop next to a large vase filled with dry plants, and a shiny mirror up on the wall.

In her caption, Abby advertised a tempting Black Friday sale on the Lounge Underwear website.

Her followers wasted no time in showing their appreciation for the post. The suggestive photo racked up more than 11,000 likes in the first hour, along with close to 240 messages.

“Unreal,” commented fellow Aussie model Laura Amy, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow this is next level baby,” wrote Erin Marie Pash, who also included three heart eyes in her post.

“Legit looking fabulous,” said a third Instagrammer, further complimenting the hottie with a heart-eyes and raising-hands emoji. “So incredibly gorgeous it doesn’t even make sense,” they added.

“Tan is out of this world,” chimed in a fourth fan, adding a screaming face and flame. “Looove your hair here too.”