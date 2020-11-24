Donald Trump Appears To Lose A Major Ally As Rush Limbaugh Blasts His Election Challenges

Donald Trump’s court battle to challenge the results of the 2020 election seems to have lost the support of one of the president’s strongest allies.

As Fox News reported, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh blasted the president’s legal representation for failing to deliver on the promised “bombshells” they claimed would have revealed widespread fraud in favor of Trump’s opponent. Though Limbaugh has been a fierce defender of Trump, he had some harsh words for the group of lawyers that so far have failed to make any meaningful changes to vote counts.

On Monday’s show, Limbaugh criticized the team for distancing itself from attorney Sidney Powell, who made a series of controversial claims that Democrats — and even some state Republican officials — were working together to change the results of the race. Though Powell had taken part in a press conference and was even heralded by Trump in a tweet naming the lawyers who would be working on election cases, the campaign appeared to distance itself this weekend in an announcement saying she is “not a member of the Trump Legal Team” and was not working for Trump in any personal capacity.

Limbaugh criticized the statement, saying it is difficult to claim that she had never been part of the effort when the campaign formally introduced her as part of the legal team and she had played a prominent role in the media briefing. His criticisms went deeper, saying that the lawyers have failed to back up any of the claims so far.

“The problem with that press conference last week, folks, it goes way beyond Sidney Powell,” Limbaugh said. “You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour, and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells.”

Though many of the president’s closest allies have continued to echo his unfounded claims of massive election fraud, a growing number of Republicans have begun to break with him and call for Trump to concede the race. That includes Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who said there were no avenues to victory for Trump after he suffered a major setback in the state as a judge threw out a suit attempting to overturn Biden’s win there.

While Trump has not yet conceded, his administration did notify Biden that he could start the formal transition process. As Fox News reported, the U.S. General Services Administration ended a “weeks-long standoff” in which it initially refused to sign over resources needed for Biden’s campaign to start the transition.