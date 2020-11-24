Kelly Ripa, 50, Turns Her Bikini Body Into A Work Of Art For Viral Instagram Snap

Kelly Ripa is giving her fans a very artistic look at her bikini body.

The 50-year-old television host took to Instagram to share an already popular throwback shot that showed her wearing a tiny blue bikini while posing next to her muscular husband, Mark Consuelos. Ripa showed off her incredibly well-toned chest and arms in the shot, while her husband’s washboard abs were on full display above his dark swim trunks that had an image of a dog on them.

While Ripa’s fans may have already seen the throwback snap, they got to see a new artistic interpretation on it in Monday’s post. After sharing the image itself, Ripa posted a painting done by pal Gigi Rice. The television show host gave a shout out to the artist in the caption, and many seemed to love the interpretation. Rice, an actress who is married to fellow actor Ted McGinley, shows off some of her artwork on her own Instagram page, which includes both paintings and portrait photography.

The post racked up more than 30,000 likes and attracted plenty of compliments from among her 2.8 million followers.

“This is so awesome,” one wrote.

“I simply love the both of you,” another fan commented.

Others let Ripa know just how good Consuelos looked in the images.

“I’m sorry, I love you but your husband is beautiful!” a fan wrote.

Ripa’s fans have seen plenty of her bikini body on Instagram in the past. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has shared some revealing images on her feed, including another throwback post from back in July that showed her rocking a red two-piece swimsuit while on another family trip back in 2008. Ripa also seems to like showing off her husband’s incredible physique, and bragging about it to followers. In the summer, she shared another image of him wearing a bathing suit and showing off his washboard abs as he floated in the pool.

For Ripa, there’s a lot of hard work that goes into looking so good. The television personality told People magazine back in 2015 that she works out religiously, almost never missing a day in the gym.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type,” she told the magazine. “It’s part of my routine. It’s part of my ritual. It doesn’t just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better.”