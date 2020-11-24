Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Looks Radiant As She Smiles Away The Monday Blues

McKayla Maroney’s hiatus from social media appears to be over, and the former U.S. Olympic gymnast is showing followers her radiant smile as she chases away the Monday blues.

Maroney took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos showing her posing in a pink top and brown pants. The gold medalist gazed into the camera with a slight grin in the first pose before flashing an even bigger smile for the second shot.

In the caption, Maroney wrote that she was swapping pink for the Monday blues, and the pictures seemed to help cheer up the fans who hadn’t seen very much of her on Instagram lately. For months, she posted only rarely to the site, though has now made a series of posts in the past few days — and used them to announce some big life changes. In a post shared last week, Maroney explained that she had moved into a new place after having spent some time with family following the death of her father early last year.

Though it was a chaotic time, Maroney said she was trying make the most of it by choosing peace and letting go of what she can’t control.

“Being productive with my thoughts and emotions is super important to me, and I’m trying my best right now,” Maroney wrote in the caption for the Instagram post. “If nothing in life is ever going to be perfect might as well get comfortable with the imperfections now.”

Many fans seemed to welcome her return to social media and were happy that she had found some peace and happiness again. The post shared on Monday garnered more than 60,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments that agreed with her cheery outlook.

“That smile,” one person wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Love this attitude,” another fan commented.

“The perfect beauty,” added another.

As The Inquisitr reported, Maroney took to social media back in January 2019 to share the heartbreaking news of her father’s death, The gymnast posted a picture of herself together with her dad, who had passed away at the age of 58.

Her recent posts have had a decidedly more upbeat tone. After having posted only six times over the course of 2020, she made a comeback this week with a series of posts that showed her smiling and sharing positive messages. They have all gotten a big reaction, drawing hundreds of thousands of likes and earning the support of her fans.