NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin & Derrick Rose Could Be Headed To Jazz For Package Centered On Mike Conley

Since the Detroit Pistons traded Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers, rumors have been swirling around Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, and their future with the team. With Drummond gone, the Pistons are expected to trade the two veteran stars next and undergo a rebuilding process. One of the potential trade partners for Detroit is the Utah Jazz.

According to Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network, the Jazz may theoretically consider sending a package that includes Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, and second-round picks in 2021 and 2023 to the Pistons in exchange for Griffin and Rose. Rogers believes that the proposed deal would make a lot of sense for the Jazz as it would enable them to acquire two former All-Stars that could help Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“As for the Jazz, they would be getting two potential stars to play alongside Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Obviously, this deal would be a win for the Jazz. They need to find more talent to play with Mitchell and Gobert. Adding Griffin and Rose would get that job done.”

Trading for Griffin would likely be a huge gamble for the Jazz. He’s coming off a knee injury that sidelined him for most of the 2019-20 season, and he’s owed $75.5 million over the next two seasons. However, if healthy, Griffin could be an incredible addition to Utah, especially if he manages to regain his All-Star form next year. He could give the Jazz a very reliable third scoring option behind Mitchell and Gobert while serving as a solid rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer.

Meanwhile, Utah would be acquiring a former MVP in Rose who could either serve as Mitchell’s starting backcourt partner or his primary backup next season if the transaction becomes a reality. Rose may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, but in the last two seasons, he has shown a glimpse of his old self and managed to unlock his three-point shooting skills.

The arrival of Griffin and Rose might not make the Jazz an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year, but if they mesh well with Mitchell and Gobert, it could boost their chances of making a deep playoff run in the loaded Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the suggested deal could make a lot of sense for the Pistons if they are already considering taking a different route. It would allow them to dump Griffin and his massive salary without giving up a future first-round pick. Though they would only be receiving two future second-rounders, they could still use those picks to add young and promising talents that would help them speed up the rebuilding process.