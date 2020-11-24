‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Surprise: Abby’s Misfortune Gives Sally A Huge Boost

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 24, tease that Abby’s misfortune turns into Sally’s fortune. Abby hits a huge snag in her wedding plans, and it threatens to ruin everything. Elsewhere, Victor pulls out all the stops to help Adam heal.

It’s decision time for Abby (Melissa Ordway), according to SheKnows Soaps. She and Chance (temporarily Justin Gaston) are getting married in one week, and not surprisingly, there are about a thousand things left to do to create a wedding day worthy of Abby Newman. Plus, she wants to celebrate the once in a lifetime love she shares with Chance. She hits a major snag because her fancy wedding dress designer cannot possibly complete her special gown in time for next Tuesday’s nuptials.

Luckily for Abby, Sally (Courtney Hope) is ready to make her mark on Genoa City. Sure, she left Los Angeles in disgrace. She didn’t get quite the start she’d hoped for when she showed up to ask Lauren (Tracey Bregman) for a job, but Abby needing the perfect dress in a jiffy may give Sally her moment to shine and prove herself to Lauren and the rest of the city’s high society. The need for a gorgeous gown so quickly gives Sally a moment to shine while ensuring that Abby has the perfect thing to wear when she walks down the aisle to say “I do” to the man she loves.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Certainly, Sally is about to get her big break, which could lead to bigger opportunities for her. While it probably won’t end with her taking over Summer’s (Hunter King) new job at the Jabot Collective, it could bring plenty of attention to her designing capabilities given the status of Abby’s big day.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) does his very best to ensure that Adam (Mark Grossman) actually heals. Adam still blames everything wrong in his life on his father, but Victor refuses to give up on his youngest son. Although Adam accuses Victor of having him committed for nefarious reasons, Victor maintains that he wants his son to get better and live the rest of his life as a full and healthy life with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackey).

As he blames Victor, Adam also battles with his younger self. Young Adam (Dane West) tries to make his older self see reason, but unfortunately, the older version ends up fully restrained at the facility, which leaves him even more despondent.