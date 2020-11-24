Suzy Cortez Squats In Front Of A Mirror While Wearing Barely There Mesh Bikini

Instagram model Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.4 million followers with her latest scandalous post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 23, showed the celebrity squatting while wearing a string bikini and showing off her famous buns. As to be expected, it drove her fans into a commenting frenzy as they rushed in to share their thoughts.

The Miss BumBum titleholder for 2019 wore a teeny white mesh bikini. As she posed in front of the mirror, details of the top could be seen. The halterneck item plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of Suzy’s ample cleavage. However, because of her long dark locks, the back of it could not be clearly seen.

The thong-backed briefs tied up in bows and sat high over the celebrity’s curvaceous hips as she squatted down low. With the racy pose, her toned booty was certainly the focal point for the snap.

Suzy completed the look by wearing a pair of shiny beige platform heels. The shoes did up with ankle straps that appeared to crisscross over her feet and join with the open-toed front.

In the mirror, a large bed could be seen. A white mosquito net was hung and the mesh cascaded down over it. Behind that, a set of closed curtains was also evident.

Suzy’s followers were quick to respond as soon as she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already amassed a whooping 33,500 likes and more than 450 comments from her impressed admirers.

“Barbie SuzyCortez,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“The Queen of the world,” another user insisted.

“You are beautiful,” one person wrote, also using the kissing emoji for further emphasis.

“Maravilhosa,” several fans declared.

According to a Google translation, this Portuguese word means “wonderful” in English. The Spanish word “hermosa,” or “beautiful,” was also an often-used descriptor as well.

In addition, many of her followers avoided the language barrier altogether by using a variety of emoji over words to show their appreciation for the alluring snap. The most popular appeared to be the fire, hear-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, considering the fact that Suzy’s pert derriere was the focal point, the peach one also saw a steady stream of attention also.

Suzy often shares risqué updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the celebrity recently opted to wear black leather chaps, a red bra, and a cowboy hat in a video that completely titillated her intended audience.