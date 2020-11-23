Katelyn Runck Slays In A Belted, Cleavage-Baring Ensemble

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a double update captured in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated. Katelyn was photographed outdoors, with several tree trunks and various greenery visible in the background. The pictures were taken by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind the majority of her sizzling shots.

Katelyn wore a pale orange dress with two columns of buttons going down the front. The garment was sleeveless, allowing Katelyn to flaunt her sculpted shoulders and arms, and featured lapels that framed her chest. The look also had a plunging neckline that left a serious amount of cleavage on display.

The fabric draped over her ample assets, skimming over her shapely hips and toned thighs. The hem came to just a few inches down her legs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on view. She also accentuated her hourglass shape by adding a belt with a circular tortoiseshell buckle to the look.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks were styled in a deep side part, and the silky tresses cascaded down her chest in soft curls. She placed one hand on her thigh and rested the other on the trunk of a nearby tree, gazing seductively at the camera as the setting sun cast a gorgeous glow over her sun-kissed skin.

She switched up her pose for the second shot, raising both arms and gathering her brunette locks up in a messy up-do. A few strands hung loose, framing her flawless features, and she kept the rest of the look simple. Elevating her arms brought the hem of the dress a bit further up her body, showing off even more of her muscular lower body.

She paired the sizzling duo of snaps with a heartfelt caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 11,600 likes within seven hours of going live. It also received 460 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Obsessed with you,” one fan wrote, followed by a single flame emoji.

“Both look stunning,” another follower chimed in, unable to decide which of the two snaps he preferred.

“You look great today Katelyn and as usual you give good advice,” a third fan commented.

“You are super duper gorgeous,” yet another added, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn rocked another cleavage-baring mini dress. That particular look from the brand Dolls Kill featured a feminine red-and-white pattern and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Her curves were exposed in the smoking-hot look, and she held a bowl of salad in one hand and an iced beverage in the other as she posed for the snaps.