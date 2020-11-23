Casi Davis Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Black Panties

Casi Davis stunned many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, November 22, in her most recent post. The fitness model and influencer took to the popular social media app to upload a hot new photo that saw her rocking a skimpy outfit that bared her peachy posterior, putting her tight glutes front and center.

For the photo, Davis posed in front of a brown-framed mirror hanging on a blank wall. She leaned against the side wall while starring at her own reflection. The camera was positioned to the right, framing Davis from her booty and up.

Davis wore a pair of black underwear bottoms that contrasted with her deeply tan skin. The panties boasted a barely there thong design that exposed her signature booty. She paired it with a matching top featuring a strappy back that highlighted her waist.

Davis wore her blond ombre hair parted slightly to the side and styled in naturally wavy strands that she pulled over her right shoulder.

In the caption, Davis offered a powerful message. She noted that she has discovered throughout her life that all she has is “Me, myself and I.” She also revealed that her look was courtesy of Pretty Little Thing, a brand for which she models and often promotes on her social media.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day, it has garnered about 42,000 likes and more than 330 comments. Many of her followers took to the comments section simply to gush over her physique and to praise her sculpted derriere.

“You are a gorgeous goddess omg a masterpiece,” one of her admirers chimed in.

“That thing is so big it’s gotta have its own personality,” added another user.

Many others used the opportunity to engage with her message, sharing their own thoughts on her reflexion.

“All you need is within you,” one such fan gushed.

“Your spirit takes nothing with it when it leaves this whole of reality. The soul wants to be alone with itself in the end,” replied another follower.

Davis often shows off her booty in her Instagram posts. Late last week, she shared another image that featured her with her back to the camera, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She had on a dark bodysuit with high-cut legs that showcased her curvy hips and a thong back that once again highlighted her buns. The garment featured short sleeves and a tight fit that hugged her torso. She completed her outfit with a pair of shiny thigh-high boots.