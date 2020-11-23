Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Red Hot Set With A Plunging Neckline

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 865,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy double update in which she rocked a red hot look. The ensemble was from the brand Simmi London, and Tarsha tagged the label’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide.

The photo was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha stood in a luxurious-looking space with different types of stone flooring beneath her, and a large, lush plant in a cream-colored planter in the background. Natural light flooded the space, although Tarsha stood in a shady area.

She showcased her curvaceous figure in a sexy top that had a zipper detail along the front. The garment had a plunging neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and long sleeves that extended all the way to her wrists. The vibrant red fabric stretched over her ample assets, and the piece had an asymmetrical hem, dipping slightly lower in the middle and stretching high over her hips on either side, showing off a sliver of skin near her waist.

She paired the top with bicycle shorts in a matching red hue. Her shorts had a high waist that accentuated her hourglass shape, and the material clung to her sculpted lower body before ending halfway down her thighs, leaving plenty of her toned legs exposed.

She finished off the ensemble with a few accessories, including a structured white Saint Laurent bag with a gold chain strap detail. She also rocked a pair of sexy, strappy heels from the same brand that her set was from. Her long locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls.

For the second shot, she placed the strap of her purse over her shoulder, and rested a hand on a nearby column as she gazed seductively at the camera. The unique cut of her outfit accentuated her curves, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 10,300 likes within 12 hours of going live, as well as 78 comments from her eager audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Perfection,” another follower chimed in.

“You look fabulous in this outfit,” a third fan remarked.

“Was your dad a baker? Because you’ve got a nice set of buns,” yet another flirtatiously commented.

