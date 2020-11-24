Tyra Banks Shares A Stunning Slideshow Of Her Favorite ‘DWTS’ Looks As Season 29 Comes To An End

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host shared a parade of her best outfits.

Tyra Banks shared photos of her favorite looks she wore for her first season on Dancing with the Stars.

The supermodel turned TV host rocked the ballroom like it was her own personal runway with over-the-top outfits and costume changes spearheaded by her stylist, Brendon Alexander. Hours before the live Season 29 finale – and another showstopping outfit – was set to debut, the 46-year-old supermodel posted 10 pics to Instagram as she gave fans a walk down memory lane.

In the first photo, Tyra was wrapped in black fur with silver sequins peeking underneath as she posed backstage. The next shot showed the onstage look – complete with a gravity-defying hat that had viewers mesmerized during the semifinals.

Tyra looked like a goddess in the next snap, which was taken early on as she posed wrapped in a layered, light pink sequin gown.

Up next was the DWTS host’s premiere night look – an outrageous red, high-low ball gown that had everyone talking when she first atwalked her way into the ballroom in September.

She also shared a snap of a stunning gold minidress as well as a black and gold ensemble that was inspired by the Dancing with the Stars mirrorball trophy.

Tyra’s next dress was a mountain of yellow tulle, her favorite color. The America’s Next Top Model alum previously said the frock reminded her of the famous Met Gala gown worn by Rihanna.

A photo of a metallic jumpsuit and crimped hair also made the cut before Tyra reminded fans of one of her cutest looks, her Disney Night Minnie Mouse mini-dress.

For the grand finale, she shared a repeat look at a multicolored ankle-length woven wrap dress with gold fringe, which she wore on ’80 Night.

In the caption, Tyra teased her “carousel of favorite outfits from the “fierce” season.

In response to Tyra’s fashion parade, fans reacted with heart and fire emoji as well as comments.

“All your looks were stunning, you never seem to disappoint!’ one fan wrote.

“They all look absolutely amazing Ty Ty! You definitely rocked each look!” another added.

“You are FIERCE!” a third fan wrote.

It should be noted that TYra wore many more looks than the 10 featured on her Instagram tribute. On most weeks of the ABC celebrity dancing show, she changed outfits two times.

Tyra previously told reporters she loves bringing her fashion game to the ballroom, per Parade.

“When I am on that stage, I don’t think I’ve ever had this much fun with fashion in television in my entire career, including America’s Next Top Model,” she said