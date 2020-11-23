Yovanna Ventura Sits With Legs Spread & Flaunts Her Insanely Fit Physique In A Tiny Bikini

Yovanna Ventura shared a stunning quartet of photos with her 5.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday. She sunned herself outside while wearing a daring bikini set and she exuded loads of strength and confidence.

The hottie was photographed sprawling out on a lounge chair in a sunny spot on a patio. A building with floor-to-ceiling windows was behind her, and she was sitting on one of four visible lounge chairs.

The 24-year-old model noted that this was an ensemble from the San Lorenzo Bikinis line. She wore a multi-string top with thong bottoms and the eye-catching design exposed plenty of skin.

In the first photo, Yovanna spread her legs apart and placed her feet on the tile on either side of the chair. She leaned back and braced herself with her arms as she lifted her head toward the sun’s rays.

Yovanna’s brunette tresses were styled with a middle part and the long, straight locks tumbled down her back. Her body glistened in the sunshine as the rays hit her chiseled abs, lithe legs, and barely covered chest.

The second photo was cropped more tightly and appeared to be a selfie. Yovanna parted her lips slightly and gazed at the camera with her stunning brown eyes. Her hair tumbled over one shoulder in messy waves.

This snap emphasized Yovanna’s cleavage and teased fans with the tiny bikini top that barely covered her chest. She leaned forward in the third photo, with her legs again spread apart over the chair’s frame once more. Then, she teased everybody with a glimpse of her backside in the final snapshot.

The last picture showed Yovanna’s perky booty. The minuscule bottoms left little to the imagination and perfectly showcased the model’s peachy derriere.

In her caption, Yovanna explained that it took her quite a long time to feel comfortable in her own skin. This set of photos, however, showed that she’s got plenty of confidence now.

In less than a day, more than 190,000 likes and 1,255 comments poured in from Yovanna’s awestruck fans.

“You are the most beautiful human being alive,” a follower wrote.

“Your level of Beauty is just ridiculous,” another declared.

“You’ve always been so gorgeous inside and out,” a third person raved.

“thank God u blossomed into the woman u are today,” someone else noted.

This sultry set of snaps is already one of Yovanna’s most popular in recent history. Another picture she shared not long ago featured her wearing a nude-colored bra and matching panties. She looked gorgeous there and almost 98,000 people hit the “like” button for that one.

This revealing two-piece ensemble, however, seemed to really get everybody’s heart rates racing and they weren’t shy about showing her how much they loved the sexy vibe.