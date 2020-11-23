Gabby Epstein Wears Nothing Under Open Faux Fur Coat In Sultry New Post

Gabby Epstein gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, November 23, in her latest post. The Australian model and influencer took to the photo-sharing platform to post a sweltering new video in which she was seen modeling an elegant coat while wearing nothing underneath.

The short video-clip showed Epstein in a professional studio as she stood in front of a blank backdrop. It started out by framing her whole body, capturing her entire outfit. The camera then zoomed in, focusing in on her face and torso.

At the beginning, Epstein had her arms alongside her body and was filmed as she placed them on her sides, kicking her hips to the right. She turned her eyes to glance at the photographer while simultaneously parting her hips.

Epstein rocked a tan coat that reached down to her knees. The collars were lined by a thick layer or dark brown faux fur, a detail also seen around the wrists. She was braless under the garment, showing off quite a bit of her cleavage and bare chest.

Epstein wore her blond hair pulled up high in a sophisticated ponytail wrapped around a strand of her own hair. She left the front sections undone and parted down the middle, framing her face.

In the caption, Epstein revealed that this was a behind-the-scenes from the Fall/Winter campaign she recently shot for Pretty Little Thing. She set the clip to the song “Fkn Around” by the quintet Phony Ppl featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Within four hours, the post has 25,800 likes and upwards of 320 comments. Many of her followers used the opportunity to engage with Epstein, showering her with compliments about her physique, sex appeal, style and overall beauty.

“Never wanted to be a coat so much in my entire life,” one user wrote.

“DID NOT KNOW ID WAKE TO THIS HEAT,” chimed in another fan.

“Are u GOOGLE??……. because you’re everything that I’m searching for,” a third follower teased.

“You are a punisher beautiful… You are gorgeous You are more beautiful than many top models,” replied a fourth admirer.

