Laura Sagra Spreads Legs And Shows Off Taut Figure In Black Bodysuit

Columbian Instagram model Laura Sagra wowed her 972,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 23, saw the celebrity posing on the floor while wearing a skintight bodysuit and runners. In the caption, she insisted that everyone was “unique.”

Laura wore a black lycra one-piece that clung to her form and helped to highlight her toned physique. She teamed this item of clothing with a pair of white socks and matching runners. Around her neck, was a delicate gold chain to complete her ravishing look.

Leaning back against a powder blue sofa, the model gazed up at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She sat with one arm resting on her smooth thigh and the other one supporting her weight. Because of the position and the particular cut of her bodysuit, some sideboob was on display.

The celebrity’s blond locks were straightened and parted to the side. As she posed, her hair tumbled down over one shoulder.

The colors in the rug underneath Laura complemented the hue of the sofa. To one side, an open glass sliding door was situated and dark tiles beyond that indicated a balcony or outdoor entertainment area.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within six hours, the photo had had already racked up 20,100 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Unique and Sexy,” one follower wrote in response to Laura’s caption.

“You are my biggest CRUSH,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” another user simply stated.

“The most beautiful and the sexiest girl,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji as further emphasis to their statement.

Various people also commented in languages other than English. The Spanish terms “preciosa” and “hermosa” were regularly featured. Respecitively, according to a Google translation, these words mean “precious” and “beautiful” in English.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the captivating image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also got a serious workout as well.

While well known for her fitness updates, Laura also shares a variety of content to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she flaunted her enviable curves while wearing a sexy red lingerie set. Wearing a bra and panties set, the Instagram sensation’s toned midriff became the focal point for that update.