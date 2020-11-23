Lexy Panterra Wears Crop Top & G-String On Set Of New ‘Rockstar’ Music Video

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The entertainer released a new music video for her song “Rockstar” and is using the social media platform to promote it.

Panterra stunned in a white crop top with short sleeves. The item of clothing featured a pink-and-black graphic print across the front that said “trophy.” The attire displayed her midriff and was paired with a g-string and tiny white shorts that had Nike’s iconic swoosh logo on the left. Panterra rocked white socks from the same brand and crocks of the same color. She accessorized herself with numerous bracelets, a necklace featuring an “Alexis” pendant, rings, hoop earrings, and a nose ring. Panterra kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her dark hair in a ponytail with a full fringe.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured without her shorts on while Tilomai Hill appeared to be styling her locks. Panterra was photographed fairly side-on with her eyes closed. She sported a smiley expression and raised both her hands.

In the third slide, Panterra was snapped in the middle of her female dancers on a sandy location in front of palm trees. She was seemingly performing choreography on set when the snap was taken and looked fixated on something to her left.

In the seventh and final frame, Panterra crouched down next to a young fan and flashed a peace sign.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 75,000 likes and over 330 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“The love of my life,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“That’s what I’m talkin about, omg beautiful,” another person shared.

“So beautiful and such a baddie and savage,” remarked a third fan.

“Why you so hot tho Lexy!” a fourth admirer commented.

Click here to watch Panterra’s video for “Rockstar” on her official YouTube channel. The song is taken from her debut studio album, Baddie Vibez.

For the video, Panterra rocked more than one look. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was seen wearing a sheer netted bikini top that helped expose another bikini top, which was black, underneath. The rapper wore red PVC chaps that featured popper buttons going down the side and sneakers. Panterra showed off the tattoo inked on the side of her body and opted for fishnet tights that still showed off her black underwear.