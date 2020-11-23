Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In A Low-Cut Tank & No Pants While Modeling An LED Light Shield Mask

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted one of her most noteable assets in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The post was shared on November 23 and has been garnering rave reviews with her 103.3 million fans.

The photo captured the eldest Kardashian sister posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be sitting on a fuzzy white rug, and there was a wooden chair behind her. She kicked her legs out in front of her for the sexy pose, bending them at the knee, and stretching both of her hands over her legs. Kardashian gazed into the camera with an alluring stare, showing off her fit figure in a sexy ensemble.

She sported a charcoal tank top in a gray knit fabric that was perfect for fall. It had thick straps that were worn wide on Kardashian’s arms, allowing her to show off a tease of her bronze shoulders. The garment boasted a daringly low neckline that dipped low into her chest, showing more than a tease of her voluptuous cleavage, and the fabric near her midsection bunched up slightly.

The star teamed the look with a silky, champagne-colored robe. The garment draped off of her shoulders, and its fabric pooled effortlessly on the floor behind her. Its sleeves were long, ending near her wrists, allowing her to show off her dark choice of nail color. Kardashian completed her look with a pair of knee-high socks and went pantsless for the occasion. She wore her long, black tresses down, and they spilled messily over her back.

The reality star added a trendy accessory with a LED Light Shield Mask. The front looked similar to sunglasses, while the piece over her forehead and cheeks was decorated with horizontal stripes. In her caption, Kardashian revealed that the mask is for sale for 20 percent off on her website as a part of a Black Friday deal.

As of this writing, the update has only been live on Kardashian’s feed for a short time, but it’s earned her over 255,000 likes and 1,100 comments. Most social media users were quick to applaud the mother of three on her body while a few more asked questions about the product.

“Kourtney you are my favorite minnie and always look amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“May happiness be with you today and always Kourtney,” another social media user added.

“Aries woman! Positive and powerful. So freaking beautiful,” a third chimed in.

“YESSSS kourt get that bag,” one more commented alongside a series of red hearts.