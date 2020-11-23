Gabriella Abutbol Teases ‘Nuclear Boobs’ In Colorful Bikini That Barely Covers Her Chest

Gabriella Abutbol is starting the week in high spirits, as she showed her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, November 23, with a new update. The brunette bombshell shared a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a revealing bikini top that did a whole lot more showing than covering, much to the delight of her fans.

The slideshow captured Abutbol sitting on the edge of a red brick fireplace. In the first, she took one arm over her head while shooting a fierce glance at the camera. For the second, her arms were bent alongside her as she flashed a bright smile.

Abutbol rocked a two-piece bathing suit featuring colorful vertical stripes. The top consisted of thin, adjustable straps and a narrow bodice that bared plenty of underboob and cleavage. On her lower body, she wore a pair of jean shorts that she left completely unbuttoned, revealing matching bikini bottoms underneath. Its wide sides were pulled up high, highlighting her slender waist.

Abutbol used the geotag space to inspire some humor, noting that she was at “Nuclear Boobs on 5 Freeway.” In the caption, Abutbol asked her fans to share a good thing that has happened to them recently.

The post was a quick hit with her admirers. In under an hour of going live, it has garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 400 comments. They took to the comments section to praise Abutbol’s beauty and also to interact with her caption.

“I had a dopeeee birthday with my hubby, baby girl, & family. So low key, best birthday yet,” one fan shared.

“Bought a new car but want my old one back,” replied another user, adding a couple of laughing-crying emoji.

“I got BIGGIE, my Bulldog!!! That’s the most positive thing these last few months!” a third admirer chimed in.

“I left my old job where the boss refused to help any of his employees after I was threatened by another coworker, and now taking time to relax and work on house projects for the holiday season,” added a fourth user.

As a fitness personality, Abutbol isn’t one to hide her gym-honed body. Last week, she posted a slideshow that featured her sitting on a light gray ottoman as she wore a skin-baring outfit that highlighted her chiseled abs, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She had on a bright red tank top with the image of an eagle carrying an American flag. It boasted a cropped hemline that bared most of her midsection and quite a bit of underboob as well.