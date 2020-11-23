Laurence Bédard Displays Tiny Waist In Skimpy Tube Top

Laurence Bédard gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers something to help them start the new week on the right foot on Monday, November 23. She shared a hot new photo that saw her rocking a skimpy outfit that highlighted her feminine figure, particularly her itty-bitty waist.

The snapshot showed the Canadian beauty striking a fierce pose outside as she stood in front of a white structure that filled the background, keeping the focus on her. Bédard faced the camera and turned her head to the left, looking at a point in the distance with squinty eyes and lips pressed together. She placed her hands in the front pockets, adding sass to her stance.

Bédard had on a revealing tube top that clung to her chest, outlining her busty torso. Its dark color made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. She teamed it with a pair of black pants with a high-rise waistband and drawstring that showcased her slim waist. She revealed she was wearing Fashion Nova’s stacked pants.

Bédard wore her chocolate hair parted on the side and styled in an elegant short bob.

Bédard stated in the caption that she was feeling “comfy” in her outfit, revealing the post was an ad for Fashion Nova, a brand for which she is an ambassador, as indicated in her Instagram bio.

Her fans didn’t take long to start sharing their reaction to the photo. Within five hours, it has attracted more than 40,200 likes and over 300 comments. They used the space below the photo to rave about Bédard’s many attributes, including her body, tattoos and style.

“EFINITELY ONE CLASSY LOOKING WOMAN YOU HAVE A SWAGGER ABOUT YOU AND SO ELEGANT,” raved one of her fans.

“You have a wonderful sexy body and a very cute face, [red heart] [emoji blowing heart kiss] smart,” replied another one.

“You have some of the best ink I’ve ever seen. Whats your fav piece,” asked a third admirer.

“Hi lolobe4 wow very beautiful and wonderful and hot. Perfect body and fantastic style and wonderful sexy girl,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Bédard is well known among her fans for showing off her shapely figure and collection of tattoos in her Instagram posts. Last week, she stunned in a light pink dress that did her curves nothing but favors, as The Inquisitr has noted. It boasted a ruched design that created a flattering pattern along the front. It featured short sleeves that she wore off the shoulders, showcasing her collarbones. She held a matching pink clutch that added extra glamour to the look.