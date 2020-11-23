Lily Allen Looks Very Glam Wearing Black Velvet Dress With Sequins

Lily Allen took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The British singer claims she did “a little bit of work today” and made sure she looked glam for the occasion.

The “Somewhere Only We Know” hitmaker stunned in a black dress made out of velvet material. The item of clothing featured a small turtle neck and long sleeves that still managed to show off the tattoos inked on her right wrist. The garment was decorated with sequins around her waist and the bottom of her loose cuffs. Allen rocked acrylic nails that were painted with multicolored polish and accessorized herself with rings and small earrings. She styled her dark hair up with a full fringe but left the side bits down to frame her face.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the BRIT Award winner was captured outdoors in front of a white brick wall. Allen rested both her arms in front of her and tilted her face to the side slightly. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and radiated beauty.

In the next slide, Allen placed both hands on her hips and looked over to her right with a mouth-open expression. The songstress showed off her side profile as well as her colorful nails.

In the tags, Allen credited her hairstylist Jake Gallagher, makeup artist Gina Kane, and nail artist Michelle Humphrey for helping her achieve this look.

She geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, informing fans where these gorgeous snaps took place.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 75,000 likes and over 690 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“@lilyallen Glam and comfy, double whammy,” one user wrote.

“You are really stunning,” another person shared.

“Jesus Christ! You look beautiful!” remarked a third fan.

“Thank u for blessing my feed with this,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Allen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she graced the cover of Style magazine in a low-cut white dress that had tassels hanging all over. Allen teamed the look with chunky, snakeskin-print heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her pedicured toes. She accessorized herself with a bracelet and kept her nails short. Allen posed in a bathroom decorated with red tiles and sat down on a raised surface while applying a coat of lipstick.