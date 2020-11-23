Jessie James Decker Flaunts Shapely Thighs & Ripped Abs In A Checkered Bikini

Jessie James Decker added some serious heat to her Instagram feed by sharing a bikini-clad snap. The November 23 update included two images that saw the singer on a tropical trip and one photo was taken with her friend, Jessica, and the next was with her mom, Karen Parker.

The first image in the series captured Jessie and Jessica posing in front of a pool. It looked like a beautiful day with an abundance of sunshine spilling over their figures. Behind them were a few loungers with umbrellas and tall palm trees. The duo stood together in the center of the frame, wrapping one arm around each other. Jessie draped the opposite arm near her thigh and gazed into the camera with a slight smile.

The reality star showed off her fit figure in a black and white checkered bikini. It had a thin set of straps that stretched tightly over her shoulders, and its sexy design allowed her to flaunt her muscular arms. The suit’s plunging neckline also teased more than a peek of cleavage. Jessie wore a pair of bottoms that rode a few inches below her navel, allowing her to show off her rock hard abs entirely. The high-rise design of the suit also left her shapely thighs well within sight. She pulled her hair halfway back, adding a pair of trendy sunglasses as her only visible accessory.

Jessica looked equally as hot in a red bikini. The top of the suit was strapless, and its two cups were connected by a circular clasp. The bottoms matched and had a frilly fabric near her hips. The sexy swimwear also allowed Jessica to flaunt her trim tummy and muscular legs. She pulled her tresses back in a high and tight ponytail to complete her ensemble.

The next image in the set saw Jessie and her mom enjoying a pedicure while clad in matching white robes. The two held a mimosa in one hand, clinking their glasses and looking into the camera. As a safety precaution, both ladies also wore a face mask.

Fans have been noticing Jessie’s most recent Instagram share and it’s already attracted more than 41,000 likes and 120-plus comments. Most fans were quick to compliment the singer on her gym-honed figure while a few others used emoji instead of words to convey their thoughts.

“Dear Santa – I want to look like this for Christmas,” one follower wrote, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Your body is unreal!!! I’m done,” a second social media user raved.

“Dang girl, can I just have your body. Killing it,” a third chimed in with a set of flames.

“Your stories make me want a girls trip to Columbia!” a fourth added.