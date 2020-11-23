Kaley Cuoco Showcases Petite Figure In Red Vinyl Pants And Looks Surprisingly Bored

Kaley Cuoco sizzled in her most recent Instagram update on Monday afternoon, to the delight of her 6.2 million followers. The 34-year-old actress and television producer rocked a glamorously sexy look wearing a bright crimson ensemble in the series of five casual snaps, which appeared to be a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a photo shoot.

She has recently been promoting her new HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant.

The most notable piece of clothing were her pants, which featured a shiny red vinyl material and a slim cut. They were tight around her hips and fit loosely below her knees, and were embellished with seams that ran down the center of her legs.

A small section of Kaley’s pale, bare midriff was visible between the low vinyl waistband and the hem of her black top. The shirt was skintight and had a low, rounded neckline, and topped with an oversized red blazer. The garment’s structured shoulders were not enormous on her slender shoulders, but the sleeves almost completely covered her hands and the bottom hung to her mid-thigh.

Kaley accessorized with a trio of gold chains that draped across her decolletage at varying lengths, and a pair of thick gold hoops. Her trademark blond tresses had a distinctly ombré appearance, with what was presumably her natural rich brown growing in at the roots. They were parted in the center and smoothed back into a low bun, with a spray of platinum ends spilling from the bottom.

In addition to her sultry outfit, Kaley also displayed a less-than-sunshiny demeanor, which is uncharacteristic of the frequently bubbly beauty. She maintained a serious expression throughout the share, only once cracking a half-smile that could have been read as a smirk.

Kaley’s Instagram supporters had mixed reviews about the post — there was no question that they thought she looked stunning, but several followers remarked on her unusually somber disposition.

“Love this look. Dying over those pants,” praised longtime friend and 8 Simple Rules co-star Amy Davidson, who added a trio of hearts at the end of the compliment.

“You know the look is good when it gets a photo carousel,” remarked her celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, emphasizing his statement with a few flame emoji.

“Where’s your beautiful smile,” inquired one fan, following the question with hearts and a rose.

“Cheer-Up Hun…” suggested a second person.

Although the longtime actress has portrayed several other notable roles, fans still love her as Penny on The Big Bang Theory. Multiple people quoted some form of character Sheldon’s succinct knocking intermixed with the rapid and monotone triple repetition of Penny’s name when standing at her front door, or referred to Kaley using the other moniker.