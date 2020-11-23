Sofia Richie Flaunts Derrière In Colorful Bikini: ‘Leave Me Here’

Sofia Richie seems to be having the time of her life in her most recent Instagram updates. Her last few posts have captured her spending time soaking up the sun in a tropical location. On Monday, she continued the trend and shared an uploaded that featured her flaunting her booty in a cheeky bikini while enjoying a spectacular view of the ocean.

Sofia’s swimsuit was a combination of colors that included white blue and brown. Because of the way she was sitting, not much of the number could be seen. However, the backside of the bottoms had a cheeky cut that put her booty on display.

The update consisted of three photos and one video. All seemed to have been taken on the boat.

In the first two pictures, Sofia sat with her back to the camera while she faced a beach. A line of trees was visible several yards from the shore. The sky was clear, and it appeared to be the perfect day for enjoying the ocean. In one of the images, she turned her torso and looked at the lens. With one hand behind her on the boat and her other hand holding her knee, she flaunted her slim waist and the curve of her bustline. The second image was similar to the first except Sofia held her face to the sky while seeming to enjoy the sun on her face.

The video was next in her post, and it showed a group of what appeared to be sharks swimming in the pristine waters.

The last snapshot was closeup of Sofia’s thighs as she propped her feet up on the side of the boat. The pic also showed off her flat abs.

In the caption, the influencer indicated that she never wanted to leave the area.

The post was popular among Sofia’s 6.5 million followers, with more than 70,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

Dozens of admirers doled out the compliments.

“Always so absolutely stunningly glamorous and very gorgeous angel,” one fan wrote adding several red heart emoji.

“[T]his body should be illegal,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“You’re stunning,” a third follower commented, adding two heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Sofia delighted her fans earlier this month when she shared a photo of her Halloween costume. The snap showed her sitting with her legs spread while wearing a cat woman-inspired costume. The sexy number included ripped leggings and a bra that showcased her cleavage. She also sported long gloves and a mask that included pointed ears.