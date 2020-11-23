Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade & Isabella Living A ‘Nightmare’ With Both Parents In Jail For Holidays

Olivia jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli won't celebrate a holiday with both parents at home until next spring.

Lori Loughlin’s daughters are struggling now that both of their parents are in jail.

The former Fuller House star and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are currently serving concurrent prison sentences after pleading guilty in the operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

While Lori checked into jail last month, Mossimo began his sentence just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday – and it’s reportedly taking a toll on their kids, Isabella Rose, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21.

A source close to the famous family told People that the situation has been a “nightmare” for Olivia and Bella.

“They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting,” the insider said. “They are beyond worried. They can’t wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this.”

While the wealthy parents tried to stagger their sentences –Lori is serving two months at FCI-Dublin in Northern California for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Mossimo will spend five months at USP Lompoc on two fraud charges– there was no way to avoid them both being in jail for the holidays.

Paul Marotta / Getty Images

Although a family Thanksgiving is not a possibility, there is a chance that Lori could be released a few days before Christmas thanks to a weekend and holiday-related loophole that could move her December 28 release date to the day before Christmas.

Lori was reportedly dreading the timing of her sentencing dates.

“She is a complete wreck and the thought of being locked up during Thanksgiving and Christmas is really messing with her head,” a source told OK magazine. before the 56-year-old actress reported to prison.

No matter what happens with Lori’s release dates, it will be a very different Christmas for the Giannullis. In the past, Olivia Jade posted “What I Got For Chrismas’ videos on her YouTube channel. Her last bounty included Prada heels, Gucci boots, and a Chanel bag.

With Mossimo definitely incarcerated past Christmas, now it appears that the whole Giannulli family won’t be together for a holiday until after Easter. Mossimo’s release date is currently set for April 17, according to Entertainment Tonight, which is almost two weeks after Easter takes place in 2021.

Lori, meanwhile, has adjusted to her temporary home. A source told People that the former Hallmark queen was “a little weepy on her first night there,” but pulled herself together quickly.