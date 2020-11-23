Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Pert Derriere In Nude Lace Panties: ‘I, Sex Robot’

Niece Waidhofer has been teasing her 2.3 million fans on Instagram quite a bit, and her most recent photo upload is no exception. A sultry, November 23 update saw the model in a skimpy outfit that perfectly highlighted her curves.

The photo captured Niece sitting on top of a light-colored countertop with her backside facing the camera. Not much else of the space could be seen except a set of chairs with studs on the perimeter. There was a large window in front of her that allowed an abundance of sunlight to spill over her figure. Niece tucked her arms in front of her legs, turning her head to the side with her lips slightly parted. She kept her caption simple, teasing, “i, SEX ROBOT.”

Niece opted for a mismatched outfit that perfectly suited her frame. On her upper half, she cozied up in a gray sweater that fit tightly on her body. It had long sleeves, and the back cut off just about at her derriere. The garment also featured a variety of knit designs, most of which ran horizontally.

Niece wore something far more revealing on the lower half of her figure. The model sizzled in a pair of nude panties that were a few shades darker than her fair skin. The garment had a sexy and intricate design, giving the undergarment a chic vibe. The back of the underwear was lined with uneven fabric that stretched over the top of her booty, leaving the majority of her pert derriere in view for fans to admire.

Niece added a pair of knee-high socks that nearly matched the color of her sweater. She styled her long, brunette tresses down and at her back, and they spilled all the way to the tip of her booty.

Fans have not been shy about showering the update with praise, and it’s garnered more than 24,000 likes and 380-plus comments in less than an hour. Several Instagrammers commented on the cheeky caption while many others raved over her fit figure. There were a few more social media users who struggled to find the right words and commented by using emoji instead.

“IM EARLY, miss you you gorgeous human,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You’re unbelievably awesome beautiful sweet and perfect,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Definitely not for the faint of heart. You are a real work of art,” another wrote, adding a set of flames.

“Ooh my dear crush u r amzing,” a fourth wrote with the addition of a few smileys.