Lyna Perez Teases Fans And Tugs Down Her Pink Bikini Bottoms In Tantalizing New Snap

Another day, another smoking hot new Instagram snap from Lyna Perez. The model is hardly shy about showing off her buxom physique in scandalous swimwear on social media and indulged her 5.7 million followers in another racy look on Monday afternoon that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The brunette bombshell posed outside for the tantalizing photo op. She stood directly in front of the camera, pushing her hips out to the side to emphasize her killer curves as she gazed back at the camera with a huge smile on her face. Behind her was a view of the beautiful blue sky and vibrant greenery, as well as a glimpse of the ocean that gave the shot a tropical vibe.

The model was certainly dressed in tune with the paradisical set up as she rocked a bold, neon pink bikini that popped against her deep tan. The scanty two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that looped tightly around her neck, offering a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. It has impossibly tiny cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, displaying an ample amount of cleavage and underboob for her fans to ogle. The garment also featured a racy cutout over the middle of her bust that exposed even more of her chest.

Lyna also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally as risque. The garment provided minimal coverage to her lower half, allowing her to show off curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It also had a thick waistband, part of which sat high up on her hips to draw attention to the beauty’s trim waist and flat stomach. She teased her followers by tugging the other side far down her leg, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Fans certainly seemed enamored by the steamy new addition to Lyna’s feed, which has racked up more than 44,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live. Thousands took to the comments section as well to shower the social media star with love.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Very hot,” praised another fan.

“The world thanks you for giving us this selfie,” a third follower remarked.

“Looking amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

Lyna is hardly a stranger to scanty swimwear. In another recent post, the star showed off her “sandy cheeks” in a minuscule string bikini while enjoying a day on the beach. That look proved to be another hit, amassing over 184,000 likes and 7,665 comments to date.