Alexa Collins Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In Slinky Nude Skirt With An Insane High Slit

Alexa Collins showed off her sexy figure and jaw-dropping curves in her latest Instagram update on Monday, November 23, slipping into a form-fitting outfit from Hot Miami Styles that displayed all of her voluptuous assets. The blond bombshell opted for a nude look, cramming her chest into a slinky, skin-toned crop top, which she paired with a coordinating high-slit maxiskirt and matching Prada purse.

The Miami model showcased the eye-catching ensemble in mid-profile, giving fans an eyeful of the scandalous slit that gashed along the side of her skirt and exposed her toned thigh. Alexa put her bare leg forward and seemingly raised her knee, teasing her naked hip. The skirt appeared to knot on her waist, hugging her lower body in a series of ample pleats. Her chiseled midriff was visible between the high-rise waistline and the top, which clung tightly to her chest, emphasizing her buxom figure.

The number featured long, fitted sleeves that accentuated Alexa’s slender arms and a scooped neckline that showed a tantalizing a glimpse of cleavage. The 25-year-old further accentuated her décolletage with a dainty gold choker that sparkled above her collar bone. She appeared to be wearing hair extensions, showing off her platinum-blond tresses perfectly coiffed in wavy curls that tumbled down her shoulders and arms. Her long locks brushed over her bosom, calling even more attention to her busty assets, and reached her waist grazing her tight abs.

Alexa posed with her back to a wall. She lifted up one hand, dangling the purse from her wrist and showing off her chic, bicolored manicure, which featured a cream polish with black accents that harmonized with her outfit. She stretched out her other arm to the side as if leaning her elbow against her rump. She arched her back and gazed down at her sexy pins, slightly parting her lips in a provocative expression.

The stunner added a second shot in which she looked up at the camera with an intense, alluring gaze. Both photos cut off at the knee, displaying her hourglass shape.

The model captioned the post with a single word in all caps that reflected the color of her attire. She added a white heart emoji and tagged the brand that provided the co-ord.

The double update proved popular with her followers, racking up more than 3,360 likes in under 50 minutes. Some of her admirers also dropped by the comments section, leaving 80 messages wherein they showered the blond beauty with compliments.

“You look absolutely radiant beautiful,” wrote one person.

“Definitely in Golden Goddess mode,” chimed in another fan.

“Wow Alexa you have fantastic legs,” gushed a third follower.

“Good god that hair,” said a fourth Instagrammer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this was not the only post shared by Alexa today. Earlier this morning, the Florida hottie showed off her endless pins and deep cleavage in a skimpy leopard-print bikini while snapping a selfie in a bathroom mirror. So far, that upload has accrued over 21,200 likes.