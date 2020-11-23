Holly Sonders Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage & Derrière While Playing Pool In Tiny Bikini

Brunette beauty Holly Sonders has been giving her Instagram followers plenty to get excited about lately with enticing updates that showcase her incredible figure. The popular influencer kicked off the week with a sexy snapshot that captured her flaunting her voluptuous chest while playing pool in a bikini.

The camera captured Holly in a room that featured a sheer curtain filling most of the window behind her. Part of the pool table was also visible.

For the snap, Holly posed next to the table. Because of the way she was posing very little could be seen of her bikini. That being said, the tiny number was pink. The top featured half cups that gave her the perfect opportunity to show off her chest. Part of a strap on her waist and a piece of fabric between her legs were the only things that could be seen of the bottoms. She also appeared to be wearing pair of pink thigh-high boots.

The camera captured Holly as she leaned over the table, flashing her massive cleavage. In fact, it looked like she might fall out of the swimsuit if she made one wrong move. The camera appeared to be on the furniture, as the view included the racked billiard balls. With one hand in front of her, she held the cue between her fingers. She arched her back, showing off the sexy curve of her hips. Her toned thighs were also visible. The model’s bronze skin looked smooth in the lighting.

Holly’s long hair fell over the back of her shoulders in loose curls as she looked off to one side with her lips slightly parted.

In the caption, Holly wrote about creativity. She also tagged the photographer for his creative efforts.

Holly’s fans seemed to be pleased with her shot, and many took to the comments section to tell her that they loved it.

“Oh wow you look absolutely fabulous,” one follower commented, adding a flame and heart-eye emoji.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” quipped a second admirer.

“Absolute perfection,” a third Instagram user wrote, adding several flame emoji.

“[L]ove this pic,’ added a fourth fan.

Holly knows how to make just about everything she wears look good. Last month, she showed she can make a pair of jeans look sexy. She shared a snap that saw her rocking the pants while sporting a white blouse. She wore the shirt unbuttoned and knotted the shirt under her breasts, flashing her bare skin and teasing a peek at her cleavage.