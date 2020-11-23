Blond Bombshell Madison Woolley Slays In Black Lingerie

Madison Woolley gave her Instagram fans something to talk about on Monday, November 23, when she shared a red-hot new update. The Aussie model looked nothing short of gorgeous in her sexy lingerie set, which flaunted her enviable curves.

Madison sported a black sport-style bra with a scoop neckline that displayed a nice view of her décolletage. The garment was fully-lined and secured her buxom curves. The word “sculpt” was printed repeatedly in white on the thick, stretchable band that hugged her toned midsection.

She wore matching bottoms that sat high on her slim waistline, highlighting her taut tummy. Like the top, the same word was printed around its waistband. The piece boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area. The cut also helped accentuate her curvy hips and thighs.

Madison decided to take the saucy snap indoors. Daylight illuminated the area, and the white walls made the room conducive for photography. She posed by standing against the wall with her thighs slightly parted. She positioned her right hand on her hips while her other hand was holding her phone. The babe angled the mobile device in front of her shoulder while gazing at the screen and took the selfie.

The social media star accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and a ring. As for her luscious locks, she parted them down the center and styled them in sleek, straight strands. She kept most of her golden locks away from the front side of her body and let her tresses cascade down her back. For the occasion, she opted for a light nail polish.

In the caption, Madison shared that her intimates came from Boohoo Australia by tagging the brand in the post. She also mentioned that the retailer has an ongoing sale in celebration of Black Friday. The influencer also added a discount code for her followers to use.

As of this writing, the latest upload has been liked more than 11,200 times. It also received more than 80 comments. Fans and some fellow influencers dropped compliments in the comments section. Countless others raved about her killer body, with most of them telling her she looked hot. Some followers decided that a combination of emoji was enough to express their admiration for the model.

“You always look perfect, dear. Queen of the glams,” a follower commented.

“The photo is great! Thank you very much for this wonder. You look undeniably beautiful and insanely hot,” added another social media user.

“I adore your selfies, especially when you wear less clothing. It makes me forget my problems somehow,” a third fan wrote.