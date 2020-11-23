‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Swings Her Driver In Skintight Pink Yoga Pants

Social media star Paige Spiranac wowed her 2.9 million Instagram followers with a new upload where she flaunted her figure while performing a drive using virtual golfing technology.

For the occasion, Paige wore a yoga pants and crop top combination. The leggings were pretty peach hue that added a feminine touch to the otherwise sporty ensemble. The pants featured a high-waisted silhouette that cinched around Paige’s midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. The fabric consisted of a skintight spandex-like material that flattered her curves as she moved to hit the ball.

Showcasing her toned torso, Paige paired the leggings with a white crop top that highlighted her sun-kissed skin. The garment was a tank top style, which not only flaunted the model’s toned shoulders but also gave her arms a free range of motion. The tank featured a low scooped neckline that showcased her décolletage and collarbone. The hem cropped just just above her belly-button to expose a sliver of her abdomen.

Paige completed the look with a pair of bright white sneakers and ankle socks. She styled her straight blond locks into a messy updo and allowed a few loose wisps of hair to frame her face. For the final touch, she sported a white golf glove on her left hand.

In the caption for the video, the pro athlete said that while many golfing enthusiasts often put the activity on hold during the winter, new technology can let them play all year round. She then showered her praises onto her virtual golf experience and even demonstrated hitting a drive with a burgundy club.

At the end of the clip, Paige examined the line of her shot as she pushed back her hair and tugged at the hemline of her pants.

Fans quickly voiced their love of the new video and awarded the upload around 30,000 likes and more than 640 comments within just an hour of posting.

“You are just perfection,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the proclamation with a heart-eye face emoji.

“You have such an amazing form… and your golfing skills are pretty nice, too,” cheekily joked a second.

“Swing’s looking great! Less lifting of the arms. More fluid,” complimented a third.

“You look amazing in your hot outfit, Paige,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including two fire symbols and a red heart.

This is not the first time this week that the model — who has often been dubbed the “OG Insta Golf Girl” — has stunned social media. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, a promo for a podcast that featured Paige as a guest released a picture where she sizzled in a tight, black athleisure-style dress.