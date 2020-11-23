Tyra Banks Sits Legs Spread In Skintight Black Leggings While Revealing Big News

Tyra Banks rocked a casual, laid back look for a recent Instagram post over the weekend. The Dancing With the Stars host looked gorgeous as she announced a new business venture.

In the snap, Tyra looked stunning as she opted for an all-black ensemble. Her long-sleeved hooded top clung to her lean arms and ample chest tightly.

She also rocked a pair of matching skintight leggings that conformed to the curves of her hips and thighs as she looked sporty and beautiful. She accessorized the look with the perfect accessories, which included a scarf around her head. She also wore a gold watch on one wrist and rings on her fingers. The style was completed with a pair of black Nike sneakers that boasted a white logo.

Tyra sat on top of a white pillar with her legs spread. She placed both of her hands in front of her and pulled her shoulders back. Her head was tilted slightly upward as she wore a blank expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, more white pillars could be seen, as well as sheer, ruffled curtains. A bright light flowed in from the side and illuminated the room, while highlighted the marble flooring.

Tyra wore her long, dark hair in loose curls that spilled over both of her shoulders. In the caption of the post, the former supermodel revealed that she has been hard at work on her brand new ice cream business, called Smizecream.

The TV personality revealed that she was creating brand new flavors for her fans to enjoy, and that she has been loving sharing all of the details with her supporters.

Tyra’s over 6.7 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 39,000 times within the first two days after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 280 messages.

“I want my truffle chunk surprise and I want it now!” one follower stated.

“YES MAAM IM READY FOR THE SMIZE CREAM,” declared another.

“I’m excited for the bacon flavor,” a third user wrote.

“You look gorgeous,” a fourth person gushed.

Tyra’s followers have grown accustomed to seeing her wear many different hats when it comes to her career. She’s been a model, a TV star, a talk show host, and much more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tyra recently dropped the jaws of her fans when she posed in a plunging purple bathing suit that showed a ton of skin for Sports Illustrated.