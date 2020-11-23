‘DWTS’ Pro Alan Bersten Hilariously Snuggles In Bed With His Mirrorball Trophy Ahead Of Season 29 Finale

The reigning 'Dancing With the Stars' champ gets ready to pass the torch.

Alan Bersten is getting ready to pass the torch on Dancing with the Stars.

The pro dancer, who won the mirrorball trophy with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown last season, shared a hilarious snap to Instagram as he marked his final moments as the reigning champion on ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition.

In a series of pics shared on his social media page, the 26-year-old dancer and choreographer snuggled with his glitzy trophy as he lay shirtless in an all-white bed. In a second pic Alan playfully pointed at his mirrorball and in a final photo, he smooched the glass-covered prize.

In the caption, Alan noted that it has been almost one year to the day that he has been with his “baby” after winning Dancing With the Stars with Hannah last November 25th. He joked that no matter what happens on the Season 29 finale, he and his blinged-out “baby” will always have each other. The longtime DWTS pro also wished luck to the four finalists one week after he was eliminated from the competition with Disney star Skai Jackson.

Fans reacted to Alan’s hilarious post in the comments section hours before the live finale was set to take place.

“Couples goals!” one fan joked.

“Get a room!!!” another added.

Other told Alan to hold tight for another DWTS win in the future.

“You will win another mirrorball,” one admirer wrote. “You have too much talent not to…”

“You’re still my champ!” another chimed in.

Alan’s pre-finale night snuggle session capped off a year of funny antics he has pulled with his mirrorball. Last fall, the pro dancer made headlines for showing his DWTS prize affection and calling it his “baby.” He even rocked his trophy in a baby carriage.

Speaking of babies, Alan bawled like one when he won DWTS in 2019 after competing on the ABC dance-off four seasons in a row. Last November he told reporters that he couldn’t even put into words how he felt.

“It’s my first win! I cried like a baby,” he said, per Us Weekly “It was the best feeling in the world…I can’t believe this journey ended like this and I’m just happy.”

One year later, he missed the winners’ circle by one week — and he’s already seeing the fallout. On his Instagram story shared one night before the finale, Alan gave fans a look at his reserved parking lot at the DWTS studio lot when went in for camera blocking. He panned to a sign that named him “Alan Bernsten.”

“What’s happening?” he said of the misspelled name as he noted he’s only been gone from the show for one week.

Alan and Hannah will pass the DWTS crown to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev; Justina Machado and Sasha Farber; Nelly and Daniella Karagach; or Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.