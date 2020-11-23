Chelsea Handler, 45, Goes Nude, Censors Herself With Books While Offering Reading Recommendations To Fans

The star presented her reading list in a very racy manner.

Chelsea Handler’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The comedienne took to her account just moments ago to share a list of the books she’s “adding to [her] brain this month” along with a scandalous photo that added some serious heat to her page.

The 45-year-old was out in her garden in the steamy shot, a spot that she noted in the caption that she has “fun” venturing out to read in. She sat on top of a small white table and propped her legs up on a square seat in front of her while turning her head over her shoulder to shoot the camera a smile and sultry stare.

A slew of vibrant green trees hung over the celeb’s reading spot, providing her a bit of shade as she posed for the snap. A few streams of sunlight were still able to peek through, however, illuminating the scene in an artsy manner as she worked the camera

As followers of the best-selling author have come to know, Chelsea is hardly shy about showing some skin on her social media page — a trend she continued as she shared her reading recommendations with her online audience. The star presented her list in a very racy fashion as she went completely nude in the steamy shot, though censored herself with her books to ensure that the image would not be removed for violating Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines.

She used Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other to cover up what was necessary of her bare chest. However, an ample amount of sideboob was still left very much on display, likely sending more than a few pulses racing. Meanwhile, her other two recommendations — To Be A Man by Nicole Krauss and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabell Wilkerson — were strategically placed in front of her hips to cover up her booty, though fans could still get a glimpse at her toned thighs and lean legs.

Both the reading list and Chelsea’s eye-popping display seemed to dazzle her online audience, dozens of whom took the comments section to show the former talk show host some love.

“Yes love when you share book recommendations. Have a great day! Thank you,” one person wrote.

“You always crack me up and make my day! Thank you so much for being unapologetically you!” remarked another fan.

“It’s like she gets hotter with age,” a third follower quipped.

“Truly an icon,” declared a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 23,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live.