Nina Serebrova Bares Toned Booty, Sizzling Curves In A Barely There Lime Bikini & Green Cover-Up

Russian beauty Nina Serebrova spiced up the feed of her over 2.8 million Instagram followers with a tantalizing slideshow on Monday, November 23, sharing three photos that captured her at the beach in a barely there lime bikini. The sizzling brunette flashed her bombshell curves in a two-piece string swimsuit that featured thong bottoms and a plummeting neckline, posing seductively against a palm tree.

Nina gave fans a backview of the skimpy swimsuit in the first photo, displaying her toned booty in the process. She stood up on her tiptoes and raised one knee, showing off her long, lean leg. She placed one hand on the bark and lifted the other one with an elegant gesture, all the while looking out at the sea. Fine grains of sand clung to her bare soles, and her long hair looked tousled and windswept.

The minuscule bikini flaunted Nina’s peachy buns, leaving little to the imagination. The stunner accessorized with an emerald-green cover-up, which fluttered in the breeze, exposing her pert posterior. The semi-sheer number was covered with white polka dots that added chic and femininity to the racy swimwear. Nina left the garment coquettishly slide off of her shoulders and halfway down her back, revealing the halterneck design of her top.

The Bang Energy elite model showed off the tantalizing ensemble from the front in the remaining snaps. The third photo captured nearly exactly the same scene but from the opposite angle and saw the model leaning her palm on the tree as she raised her knee, flaunting her chiseled pins. The pic displayed the swell of her hip, which was amply showcased in the insanely high-cut bottoms. The item had spaghetti side straps that were pulled high on her waist, tying on both hips with loopy bows. Meanwhile, its scooped waistline dipped dangerously below her belly button, giving fans an eyeful of her sculpted tummy and midriff.

The bathing suit also included small, triangular cups that were spaced wide apart, flashing much of her bosom. A drop-down gold necklace draped over her cleavage, turning her perky chest into a focal point. Her collection of jewelry was complete with a dainty choker, large hoop earrings, and a band ring on her finger. Nina teased fans as she tugged on her thong, turning her head to the side and gazing down at her feet. Sunlight illuminated her décolletage and thigh, lending a sexy sheen to her supple skin.

The middle snap was was closely cropped to Nina’s hourglass curves and showed her crossing one arm over her midsection as she pensively closed her eyes and brushed back her hair. This time around, the model posed sans cover-up, giving her audience a detailed look at the ruched bikini.

The steamy upload appeared to be a throwback, as alluded in the caption. Nina added a playful touch with a palm tree and sunshine emoji, and tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the scanty beach item.

Followers seemed to be loving the smoking-hot look, taking to the comments section in large numbers to compliment Nina’s beauty and seductive appearance.

“Damn,” wrote Paula Manzanal, leaving a trail of flattering emoji.

“Such a babe,” said another Instagram user, who further expressed their adoration with three flames and two heart eyes.

“Exquisite Beauty [two-hearts emoji] Mesmerising [sic],” gushed a third fan.

“What a wonderful body…,” remarked a fourth person.