Former ‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Winner Jordan Fisher Ties The Knot

Former Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner Jordan Fisher has tied the knot with his childhood friend Ellie Woods. The couple became engaged in May of 2019. Us Weekly reported that the couple tied the knot on Saturday, November 21, in front of family and friends.

Jordan won Season 25 of the reality dancing competition series alongside professional partner Lindsay Arnold. Along with his mirrorball win and performances as a part of the DWTS live tour, he also hosted Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018. The junior version centered around younger celebrities who performed with junior ballroom pros and were mentored by adult professional dancers. The couple triumphed over violinist Lindsey Stirling, who placed second, and Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz, who placed third.

Jordan and Ellie were first scheduled to wed in July of this year but postponed their ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jordan would post a photo of Ellie in their backyard as seen here, where they shared a meal and a glass of wine in honor of the original day of their nuptials, which was July 24. Jordan shared in a post that their “ding day” was reportedly scheduled to be a celebration in Hawaii surrounded by the people the couple loved most in their lives.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

On November 5, the actor posted an image of the couple on a Florida beach as pictured here. He shared that this was the first place they went on vacation together and it was that same place where he proposed marriage. The beachfront was also important to the young woman as it was a favorite vacation spot for her family.

Jordan teased his followers in the caption of the share by revealing that a year and a half after their engagement they would spend their first Thanksgiving at the same spot as husband and wife.

The actor-singer initially proposed in the backyard of Ellie’s parents’ house. The couple met in Birmingham, Alabama, as children, became best friends, and eventually started dating. He shared to Us Weekly that he knew Ellie was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with within two months of the start of their relationship.

“We’ve been best friends for over a decade before we started dating, and so there was a pretty easy transition into going into dating, and then it didn’t take any time at all for me to know she was my person. We grew up in a theater conservatory together, so she knows and respects and loves art and loves what I do and has been part of my career and my journey since the beginning,” he shared to the aforementioned publication.