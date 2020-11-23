Janet Jackson, 54, Goes Shirtless In Black Fur Coat & Leather Pants In London

Janet Jackson looked hotter than ever in her most recent Instagram snapshot. The singer, 54, thrilled her over 5.2 million followers when she posed seductively in a skimpy little outfit.

In the sexy photo, Janet looked gorgeous as she went shirtless underneath a black fur coat. The jacket fell below her knees and featured thick material. The sleeves were baggy over her arms, and the garment bunched around her neck.

She pulled the coat open to expose her flat tummy and killer abs. She placed one hand on her bare stomach as she pushed her hip to the side. Janet also rocked a pair of clingy black leather pants. The bottoms featured an elastic waistline that fit snugly around her petite midsection. They also hugged her thighs.

Janet stood in front of a dark red wall. She had one knee bent as she shifted her weight and tilted her head. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she peered into the camera.

In the caption of the post, she left only a black heart emoji. She also geotagged her location as London.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose braids, which she had slung over one of her shoulders.

Janet’s followers immediately went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 660 remarks during that time.

“You are just a pretty woman, no if and’s or buts,” one follower wrote.

“Beauty is timeless,” added another.

“This stomach mama is giving us life @janetjackson girl I’ll take this for the album cover,” a third user declared.

“This photo is everything. You are such an icon Janet, or should I say Miss Jackson? Your voice, your face, your life force is almost too much to handle. Can’t wait for some new music queen!” a fourth person commented.

The singer’s fans have long been waiting for a new album to drop, and many of them are hoping that her last photo is a hint that the record will soon be out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Janet recently delighted her followers online when she posted a throwback snap of herself rocking a dark cropped turtleneck top and some tight jeans while exposing her chiseled abs. To date, that post has raked in more than 101,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.