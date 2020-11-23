Candace Cameron Bure Cuddles Next To Her Son Underneath A Blanket In Rare Photo: ‘There’s No Place Like Home’

It’s not every day that Candace Cameron Bure shares photos of her children on social media, so when she does, she attracts a ton of attention from her loyal audience. The post was added to her Instagram feed on Sunday afternoon, and it featured her son, Maksim Bure.

The two cozied up together on a piece of wicker furniture that was topped with a plush brown cushion. Cameron and Maksim each used a lime green pillow to support their backs. The oversized piece of outdoor furniture was positioned in front of a wooden railing that overlooked a covering of trees. In the caption, the actress expressed that there’s “no place like home,” while tagging her “baby” in the post as well. The two sat close to one another, and it appeared to be a chilly day outside. They used a fleece blanket to protect themselves from the cold. It had large, red squares and a line of gray that ran down the side.

Candace covered one shoulder with the fleece and pressed the opposite against her son. Only a tease of her outfit was visible, and she sported a pink turtleneck that covered the majority of her collar. She pulled her long, blond locks back in a low bun or ponytail, styling it with a middle part and appeared to be makeup-free. Candace’s casual look still called for a little bit of bling, with the star opting for a pair of large diamond earrings.

Maksim sported a maroon top, and like his mother, he covered most of his body with the blanket. He wore his dark locks swept over his forehead and gazed into the camera with a smile.

It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the new snapshot. In less than 24 hours, the update has garnered more than 130,000 likes and 400-plus comments from her legion of fans. Some Instagrammers complimented the great family genetics while a few more wished her the best during the holiday week.

“I’m so glad to see you all cozy where you belong. Happy Thanksgiving week,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“This makes me want to snuggle up with my mama real bad & yes I know I’m 30 & yes I’m still allowed to snuggle up to my mama whenever I want,” a second fan added.

“You have a lovely beautiful family. Your son looks just like you,” a third social media user commented.

“You look as young as your baby! So amazing,” one more raved.