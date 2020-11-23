Nata Lee Squats, Flashes Her Round Booty & Toned Legs In Flirtatious Dress

Blond bombshell Nata Lee kicked off the week a sizzling set of snaps that saw her rocking a glam look while also showing off her fabulous legs. She wore a black sequined dress with with slit all the way up to her waist while wearing a pair of stiletto sandals.

Nata’s flirtatious dress had a turtleneck, and it was sleeveless, showing off her toned upper arms. The number fit her body snugly, showing off her ample chest and trim waistline.

Nata’s heels had thin straps were covered with rhinestones, and they also had straps that wrapped around her ankles.

The popular influencer wore her hair in a ponytail high on the top of her head, and she accessorized her look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

The update consisted of two pictures that saw Nata posing on a rail. The lens caught her from a slight side angle with a skyline of a city at night in the background. Lights scattered around buildings blurred in the shadows.

In the first frame, Nata squatted on the rail. The pose gave her followers a nice peek at her cheeks and toned thighs. She placed one elbow on one of her knees while resting her forehead on her palm. Her eyes were closed and she wore a serious expression on her face.

Nata flashed the back of her bare thighs in the second picture. She sat with her knees up to her chest and leaned back on her hands while she gazed at the camera. The round curve of her cheeks was hard to miss. Her skin looked flawless and smooth in the lighting.

The post was a smash hit, garnering more than 230,000 “likes” within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Nata mentioned shining bright.

Hundreds of her admirers took some time to dole out the compliments.

“Precious few shine brighter than you,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Extremely beautiful picture that’s what I call a woman,” a second follower commented, adding several red heart emoji.

Some fans could not help but comment on Nata’s gorgeous pins.

“Beautiful face sexy delicious looking legs,” a third comment read.

“Wow dam beautiful sexy legs,” a fourth fan added with several emoji that included flame and heart-eye smiley faces.

