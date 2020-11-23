Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks A Revealing One-Piece Swimsuit In ‘Early 2000’s’ Photo

Tracee Ellis Ross grabbed the attention of her audience over the weekend when she shared a sizzling snap which featured her in a sexy one-piece swimsuit. The update was added to her Instagram feed on November 22, and it’s been earning her plenty of praise from her 9.8 million fans.

The image captured the actress posing directly in the center of the shot. She placed both hands on her hips, with one popped to the side in the sultry pose. She angled her shoulders so that one was lower than the other, while she met the camera lens with a sultry gaze. The Black-ish actress posed against a vibrant red backdrop, which added another sexy element to the shot. In her caption, the actress jokingly referred to the “early 2000’s” vibe of the photo, adding a series of crying-face emoji to the end of her words.

In the image, she modeled a white swimsuit which hugged her fit figure in all the right ways. The top of the suit boasted a set of triangle cups and a scooped neckline showing a tease of cleavage. Each side featured strategically placed cutouts and a layer of sheer fabric. The middle of the garment was crocheted, teasing a peek of her trim tummy and flat midsection. Tracee also showed off her toned arms.

The bottom of the swimwear had a solid white fabric which complemented her complexion. The garment also revealed her shapely thighs, although the frame of the pic cut off just below her hips.

She wore equal parts of hair over her shoulders, and bangs swept across her forehead in a straight line. Tracee sported a dark polish on her fingernails to complete the look.

It has not taken long for Tracee’s audience to give the upload their stamp of approval. Within a day of the post going live on her page, it’s managed to garner 303,000 likes and 3,800 comments. Some Instagrammers asked where the image was from, while many others were unable to find the right words and commented with emoji instead.

“You was taking over from the 99s to 2000s. You are a goddess and look just as good today Ms. Ross,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Oh ok, come through baby Cher!!” a second fan gushed.

“This is going to end up on a designer’s mood board. Mark my word and get those macrame swimsuits out of storage,” a third wrote, adding a few flames.

“I’m crying at your caption but you look BOMB per usual,” one more admirer applauded.