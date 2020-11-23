Jill Duggar Reveals She Misled Fans When She Initially Announced Her Courtship With Derick Dillard

They were already engaged when fans thought they had just begun courting.

Former Counting On star Jill Duggar revealed in a new Instagram share that she misled fans when she initially announced her courtship with Derick Dillard in 2013. Jill famously filmed a scene in the Duggar home where she told her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob, that she had fallen in love with someone she had never met before. It was later revealed that Jim Bob had introduced her to Derick over the phone and the two hit it off, eventually moving their relationship to supervised video chats as Jill lived in Arkansas and Derick was working as a missionary in Nepal. After she flew across the world to meet Derick, supervised by her father, the two fell in love.

In a lengthy caption alongside a new photo seen here, where she and her husband posed together for a selfie in a car, Jill revealed she did not exactly tell the truth when she admitted her feelings for Derick in front of TLC’s cameras.

Jill shared that because Derick was in Nepal and she was in Arkansas for most of their relationship prior to their engagement, the two did not officially announce their courtship to the cameras until they were already engaged. This is in direct contrast to what unfolded in the series 19 Kids and Counting, which showed Derick asking Jill to court and then creating a romantic scene where he asked her to marry him.

Jill told her followers that if they wanted to learn more about the differences between a courtship versus dating, they should wait for a Q&A she and Derick would release where they further discuss this topic.

Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images

In 2014, ABC News reported that the engaged couple was waiting to be married before they would be physical with one another. This included hugging and kissing. However, their best intentions went awry when Derick arrived home from Nepal to be greeted by Jill and the entire Duggar clan at the airport. In their excitement, the pair ran toward one another and gave each other a chest-to-chest hug. The couple realized what they did and quickly pulled away from one another. They were 25 years old at the time.

