Tyra Banks Shares Video Of Her Iconic Victoria’s Secret Flamenco Dance Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Finale

The 'Dancing with the Stars' host offered words of advice to the finalists as she recalled her own tripped up dance nearly 20 years ago.

Tyra Banks showed off her own dance moves ahead of the Dancing with the Stars finale.

The supermodel-turned-TV host shared a throwback video to Instagram as she recalled her past work with a choreographer who specialized in flamenco – years before she would go on to helm ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition.

In the clip shared with her 6.7 million Instagram fans, Tyra performed a series of shadowy movements as she channeled the Spanish dance form while wearing embellished black lingerie and a lacy train as part of a memorable Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2002. The segment ended with the VS Angel shaking her head and strutting fiercely down the runway as flamenco guitarists played nearby.

The choreographed stunt didn’t go completely as planned. Tyra actually snagged her lingerie train as she stepped onto the stage, although the mishap was apparently edited out of the TV broadcast of the event, according to Insider.

In the caption to her post, Tyra recalled working with the choreographer and noted how she “lived” those moves all the way up until the day of the show. Once the cameras were on, she revealed that she “forgot” all of the steps she had worked so hard to memorize.

The America’s Next Top Model alum admitted that while she went off-script with her arms and feet all over, she remained focused on her task and still danced intently in her own way. Tyra noted that the Dancing with the Stars finalists were now in a similar boat and she advised them to “keep on going” no matter what happens in the ballroom.

In the comments section, Tyra received praise for her improvised dance from fans and famous friends.

“GET IT GIRL! LOVE,” write DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke.

“Still turnt it!” added actor and singer Billy Porter.

“I will never ever ever forget this. I was in complete awe,” a third fan wrote.

“This is fireee,” another person added. “There is no other Victoria’s Secret moment like this! Tyra def made her own thing and she made her mark down the VSFS.”

A few others felt that Tyra was making the Dancing with the Stars finale about herself.

“She can’t talk [about] anything without praising herself first,” one viewer wrote.

In addition to her Victoria’s Secret flamenco in 2002, Tyra did do some dancing in Michael Jackson’s video for his song “Black or White” a full decade earlier—but she spaced out on those steps, too.

“I forgot the dance moves, so I’m the only one in the video doing something wrong and sticking my tongue out,” she said, per Entertainment Weekly.

Tyra has long said she doesn’t know how to dance. She told Entertainment Weekly she was even “confused” when she was offered the DWTS hosting job because she thought it entailed her dancing in the ballroom.

“I can’t dance. I was confused for a second,” she said.