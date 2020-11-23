Hailey Baldwin Celebrates Her Birthday In A Sexy Black Gown With Daring Thigh-High Slit: ‘Feeling So Grateful’

Hailey got glammed up for her big day yesterday.

Hailey Baldwin marked her 24th birthday on Instagram yesterday with some sizzling new photos that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The blond beauty did a small photo dump on Sunday, sharing a duo of snaps that have proved to be extremely popular with her 30.5 million followers on the social media platform. The first image was a solo shot of the model sitting in front of a large, roaring fire with a huge smile across her face. In the caption, she wrote that she was “feeling so grateful,” and thanked her friends and fans for “all the love and kind messages.”

The second image featured another familiar face — Hailey’s husband of two years, Justin Bieber. The singer had his arms wrapped around his wife in the candid snap and affectionately gave her a smooch on the cheek as she again spread her glossy lips into a huge grin.

Of course, Hailey once again secured her style icon status as she got glammed up to celebrate her special day in a gorgeous Saint Laurent gown that perfectly suited her slender frame. The frock boasted a halter-style that showed off the star’s toned arms and shoulders, while its low-cut neckline added an eyeful of cleavage to the mesmerizing scene. A sexy cutout fell just underneath her bust as well, exposing a glimpse of underboob to give the look even more of a seductive vibe.

The dress fit snugly around the model’s waist, accentuating her flat midsection before flowing into a long skirt that hit right at her ankles. It had a single high-cut slit on one side that brought an edgy element to the look. The daring opening reached all the way up to the top of Hailey’s thigh, exposing one of her long, lean legs in its entirety.

The catwalk queen styled her hair in a sleek low bun for the evening. She also accessorized with a set of dainty hoop earrings and a chic silver watch to give her ensemble some bling.

Fans were quick to show some love for the celebratory addition to Hailey’s feed, awarding it more than 2.8 million likes after 14 hours of going live. The comments section appeared to have been limited to only those that Hailey follows on the platform, but was still flooded with compliments and well wishes for the celeb.

“Happy birthday gorgeous! I love your spirit, heart and your soul,” wrote Khloe Kardashian.

“Enjoy your special day,” commented another pal.

“24 is such a great year!! HBD,” a third follower remarked.

“Happy birthday. You deserve the world and more,” added a fourth user.

Prior to yesterday’s post, Hailey stunned her followers with another photo series in which she went pantsless while rocking an oversized knit sweater. That look proved extremely popular as well, amassing over 1.1 million likes to date.