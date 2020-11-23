Isabella Buscemi Squats Seductively In Lace Panties: ‘I Know That You Like It Daddyyyyy’

Isabella Buscemi treated her 2.3 million fans to a great view of her bombshell curves in her most recent Instagram share. The sizzling snap was added to her page on November 23, and it’s getting noticed for plenty of reasons.

The photo saw the model posed indoors with her figure turned in profile. Isabella struck a seductive pose, squatting down in front of the camera, and resting both hands on her knees. She looked over her shoulder, meeting the lens with an alluring stare. Isabella posed between two small, white pillars, and the wall at her back was lit with a pink accent light.

She showed off her fit figure in an all-white ensemble that popped against her allover glow. On her upper half, she sported a lace bra with semi-sheer fabric and embroidered flowers. The bottom of the piece was trimmed with scalloped lace, adding another sexy element to the skin-baring ensemble. It had a set of thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms on display for her fans to admire. Isabella strategically placed her arms in front of her bust, leaving only a tease of her chest in view.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot, matching the same color and style as her bra. It had a double set of strings that were tight on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and flat tummy. The garment’s daringly high design also allowed her to flaunt her shapely thighs in their entirety. She added a pair of over-the-knee boots with a sizable heel to bring together the look. Isabella also rocked a pair of sheer gloves that were decorated with sequins.

The model wore her long, blond locks pulled halfway back, and loose curls tumbled down her back. She framed her face with a few loose strands of hair, one of which trailed down her chest.

In her caption, the model credited her photographer and her hairstylist. Fans have not been shy about showing their love and admiration for the sizzling new snap, and it’s already accrued more than 49,000 likes and 900-plus comments.

“Awesome so beauty princess. You are so amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts to the end of their comment.

“You might be the primary reason for global warming,” a second follower joked.

“Pure perfection omg super sweet and so sexy! Unbelievably gorgeous,” another chimed in.

“Yes my daughter i love this look on you, you perfect angel,” a fourth wrote, adding a trio of flames.