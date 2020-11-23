Ana Cheri Shares ‘Golden Hour’ Pose In Dress So Tiny, It Barely Covers Her Famous Booty

Ana Cheri’s fans got to enjoy the “golden hour” in a fantastic way this week.

The Instagram model shared a picture of herself posing in the glowing daylight that takes place just before sunset, which photographers refer to as the “golden hour.” With the sun’s light glowing through a window and onto her body, Cheri gave followers the chance to see the curves that have made her famous across social media.

In the picture, the model stood facing slightly away and turned her upper body back to face the camera. One hand reached up to hold onto her long and dark curls while the other ran down the length of her leg. Cheri wore a tiny, floral-print dress than hung off her shoulder on top, showing off a hint of cleavage. On the bottom, the dress reached only to her upper thigh, giving fans a glimpse at the backside that has helped make her famous.

The post was a hit with her 12.5 million followers, racking up close to 120,000 likes and attracting plenty of gushing comments.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” another commented.

“I love this shot so much!” wrote another, who ended the comment with a series of emoji that included a heart-eyes face and fire symbol.

Cheri also used the post to connect with fans and share some information about a recent trip that earned her some viral interest. She directed readers to her bio for more information about the recent sun-soaked visit to Maldives and told them she would be interacting with them.

Cheri shared in a previous post that the visit to Maldives had come to a conclusion, though not before her followers got to see plenty of images of the fitness model posing in a bikini and hitting the beach with her pals. As The Inquisitr reported, Cheri shared plenty of racy images from the getaway, including a short video that showed her topless while using just a small piece of fabric to stay covered. The pictures earned her some viral attention, with the posts racking up hundreds of thousands of likes.

Cheri posted other photos from inside the luxurious resort where she was staying, which overlooked the beautiful blue waters. The “golden hour” snap appeared to be taken in the same spacious living room seen in some of the previous images, suggesting that she still has some pictures left on the camera roll to share.