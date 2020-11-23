Lindsey Pelas Goes Braless In Thin White Top While Asking If She’s Offensive

Lindsay Pelas didn’t hold back in her most recent online update, which was posted to her Instagram story on Sunday. The model showed off her bombshell curves as she posed an interesting question via her shirt.

In the video, Lindsey is seen holding her camera out to capture the clip. She stood with her body at an angle and her shoulders back as she puckered her lips tightly.

She opted to go braless while wearing a thin white top. The shirt featured a white and gray pattern that also proved to be just a tad see-through. The sleeveless garment featured thick straps and showed off her muscular arms and shoulders.

The light color of the top also perfectly complemented Lindsey’s sun kissed skin, which she likely got by spending a ton of time in bikinis, as seen in her Instagram uploads. The garment clung tightly to her ample bust, and had a simple question written across the front. “Do my nipples offend you,” the shirt read.

Lindsey placed one hand over her flat tummy, which was visible in the crop top. She arched her back and pushed her chest out as she tilted her head to the side and showcased the long lines of her neck. She also gave a sultry stare into the camera.

She shared a close up look at the garb before turning her lips up to form a devilish smile and raising her eyebrows. Lindsey seemed to be dressed casual as she enjoyed the end of the weekend at home.

In the background of the photo, a beige wall could be seen. A metal bar with a plethora of clothing items hanging on it was also visible, as well as a large gray box on a shelf above the clothes.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Lindsey wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in straight strands, which she pulled back behind her head. However, she did leave a few strands loose to frame her face.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits that often accentuate her ample assets. She’s been known to fill her timeline with photo of herself wearing teeny tops, skimpy bathing suits, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey recently grabbed the attention of her 8.7 million followers when she rocked a barely there pink bikini as she soaked up some sun on a tennis court. That post was also a big hit among her fans. It’s pulled in more than 110,000 likes and over 1,300 comments thus far.