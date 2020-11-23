Briana Jungwirth Kneels In A Tiny Bikini On The Beach With Her Thighs Opened Wide

Model and fashion stylist Briana Jungwirth added a new photo to her Instagram feed where she dreamed of traveling to a tropical locale. In the snap, she showed off her beautiful shape in a suggestive pose and tiny bikini as she knelt at a sandy shoreline. The former flame of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and mother of his son Freddie glanced away from the camera in the sultry photograph which has been liked 37,000 times thus far by her 665,000 followers.

The stunning blonde sat on her heels in the snap, which she tagged as being shot at the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo. The luxury resort rests on a hillside and overlooks the Pacific Ocean said its official website.

Brianna’s lean and golden-tanned body looked spectacular in the snap. She wore a bikini in an olive-green color. It had two triangles to cover her breasts. These were trimmed along with the bottom with fringe detail. The triangles were shirred at the top and pulled into large knots. The straps then twisted into what appeared to be a halter top.

On her neck, Briana wore what seemed to be a choker necklace made of small shells. It looked spectacular against her skin and added a tropical vibe to her overall look.

Briana wore a barely-there bathing suit bottom. The sides rode up high atop her hips. The front had a triangle shape. The bottoms were styled with what looked like thick ribbons that held up suit onto her body. Her thighs were wide open as she positioned her knees deep into the tan-colored sand. She rested each hand alongside her legs and both were submerged in the clear and inviting water up to her wrists.

She appeared to pose in an inlet, where the waves lapped up against the land.

Her long hair was pulled over to one side. Two artfully arranged pieces fell down to skim her high cheekbones. Her tresses were parted on one side and worn in soft waves that fell atop her shoulders and covered her left breast completely.

Beyond the model, blue skies and small, white clouds provided a stunning vista. In the background, the shoreline appeared to wrap around the water and create a semi-circle shape. The water in the distance had a deep, royal blue color.

The comments were limited on this particular post. There was only one remark that was visible to Briana’s followers.

“Hot Mama,” said one Instagram user.