Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Wears The Tightest Pants Possible In The Wintry Canadian Mountains

Social media star Hilde Osland wowed her 3.7 million Instagram followers after posting a mega-picture update where she showed off her favorite pictures from her time in Canada.

Though Hilde is currently based in Australia, she spent time in Great White North white pursuing a career in snowboarding. However, her Instagram feed — where she modeled tight yet cozy clothing in the picturesque winter wonderland — quickly catapulted her to internet fame.

In the first of the nine pictures posted, Hilde wore a pair of beige pants as she looked out over a stunning frozen lake and snow-topped mountain. The pants were a mid-rise silhouette that cinched just below Hilde’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The garment was tailored impeccably and hugged her curves so that little of her figure was left to the imagination. The model completed the look with a white off-the-shoulder crop top that exposed her midriff and a chunky braided hairstyle.

In the second photo, Hilde sported a light pink pom-pom covered hat and a fuzzy cream sweater and jeans. She angled herself sideways to the camera to show off her physique and playfully tossed her hair as snow fell around her.

Next, Hilde modeled a stunning white gown with an open back detail that added a major element of sultriness to the look. Hilde styled her long blond locks into a messy up-do and pinned a sweet pale daffodil blossom in her hair.

The fourth photo was a close-up shot of the model’s face, as her then-boyfriend and now-fiancé put his hand on her cheek.

In the fifth shot, Hilde wore an oversized blue hoodie while holding her snowboard. Next, the Norwegian-born bombshell sported a denim jacket and jeans with a revealing crop top revealed underneath.

Hilde then sat on a picturesque dock while wearing a pair of overalls. She completed the look with braided pigtails, a fuzzy hat, and a chic Louis Vuitton backpack.

In the eight photo, the influencer sat with her beau on a blanket while looking out onto a beautiful visage. Last but not least, Hilde wore a green turtleneck and jeans and blew snow into the camera for the final picture.

Fans went wild over the new mega-pic upload and awarded the post around 70,000 likes and more than 640 comments with just a few hours.

“The most EXTRAORDINARY BEAUTY EVER,” proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing his admiration by adding several applauding hands and thumbs up emoji.

“Very beautiful and gorgeous young lady,” added a second.

“I am speechless. You are more than gorgeous,” echoed a third.

“You are wonderful!! A wave of beauty! Every color, every outfit looks great on you,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of heart-eye faces and the perfection hand symbol.

