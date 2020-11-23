Scheana Shay Shows Off Her Baby Booty In Pink Sweater Dress As She Poses For Adorable 18-Week Bump Pic

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star replied to fans who asked about her baby body.

Scheana Shay showed off her baby body in a new Instagram share.

The 35-year old Vanderpump Rules star, who is expecting a baby girl in April with her longtime love Brock Davies, posed for two too-cute pics as she celebrated her happy news in style.

In the first pic, Scheana wore a short pink v-neck Shein sweater dress that hugged her small bump. The brunette beauty was all smiles as she kicked back one leg to show off bright white platform sneakers as she posed next to a balloon adorned banner that said “Oh baby.”

A second photo showed Scheana rocking an oversized bright pink sweatshirt that said “Malibu” on it as she lounged next to two pink white polka-dotted balloons and showed off her coordinating fingernails. The “Good as Gold” singer was glowing in both shots as she posed outdoors.

In the caption, Scheana confirmed her 18-week pregnancy milestone as she joked that she finally had a bump to show as she nears the halfway mark of her pregnancy. But in the comments section, fans zeroed in on her back end as much as her front.

While many commenters offered Scheana congratulations and told her how adorable she looked, others had big questions.

“Adorable!” one fan wrote. ” So happy for you dear, by the way your booty is rocking.”

“The baby hormones give you more booty? Pregnancy looks real good in you!” another fan wrote.

“Oh yes!!! Lo,” Scheana replied.

“That baby gave you a booty! You look great Scheana!” another added.

“She most certainly did lol,” the Bravo star wrote.

“Have you always had a booty or did baby do that?” another wanted to know.

“Years ago I did but when I got in shape I sadly lost it lol,” Scheana revealed. “Now she’s back!!! Trying to keep it shape and big this time lol.”

On her Instagram story, Scheana gave the final word as she posted the sweater dress snap with a hilarious caption.

“Yes, this is really my a** now…not photoshopped. Not wearing butt pads. Thank you baby girl. I am embracing you coming into our lives.”

The mom-to-be added an emoji of a woman doing squats and added, “Just trying to keep it tight.”

It was just last week that Scheana said she really didn’t have a bump even after gaining 16 pounds, per Us Weekly. The Vanderpump Rules veteran revealed that she is getting “wider” and has gained “four inches,” so none of her jean shorts fit her anymore.